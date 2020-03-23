The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went down by -6.44% or -0.52 points down from its previous closing price of 8.08. The stock reached $7.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, REAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

REAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.85, at one point touching $7.92. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -74.84%.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The RealReal Inc. [REAL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REAL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.56, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.08.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] sitting at -29.10% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25. The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.78.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has 85.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 649.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.