Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] saw a change by 11.13% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.89. The company is holding 168.60M shares with keeping 158.17M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.91% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.84%, trading +38.91% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 168.60M shares valued at 5.38 million were bought and sold.

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNVR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.89, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58. Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.93.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has 168.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.40 to 24.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 21.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] a Reliable Buy?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.