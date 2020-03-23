The share price of Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] inclined by $21.62, presently trading at $21.14. The company’s shares saw 58.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.35 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VTR fall by -35.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 26.77 compared to -2.45 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.35%, while additionally dropping -66.06% during the last 12 months. Ventas Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $52.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.53% increase from the current trading price.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ventas Inc. [VTR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 17.88. These metrics all suggest that Ventas Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 316.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 33.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.