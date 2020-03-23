Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] opened at $0.18 and closed at $0.17 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.12 during that period and ZN managed to take a rebound to 0.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ZN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -233.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -227.53. Its Return on Equity is -532.60%, and its Return on Assets is -278.90%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.47. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 84.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 16.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.