The share price of WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] inclined by $2.82, presently trading at $2.81. The company’s shares saw 45.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.94 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WPX fall by -37.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.48 compared to -0.54 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -76.85%, while additionally dropping -78.60% during the last 12 months. WPX Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.04% increase from the current trading price.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.81, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 4.68. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 303.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 855.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 29.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.