Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] shares went higher by 5.27% from its previous closing of 51.97, now trading at the price of $54.71, also adding 2.74 points. Is WYNN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.87 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WYNN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 96.98M float and a -28.34% run over in the last seven days. WYNN share price has been hovering between 153.41 and 35.84 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.47, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $141.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 47.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 99.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 30.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.