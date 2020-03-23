Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $71.53 after XLNX shares went down by -0.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.21.

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 32.40%, and its Return on Assets is 17.40%. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.80 and P/E Ratio of 20.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has 250.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.68 to 141.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 11.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.