Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] saw a change by -7.22% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $58.08. The company is holding 303.00M shares with keeping 300.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1.61% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.03%, trading +1.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 303.00M shares valued at 4.4 million were bought and sold.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.08, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $107.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 65.69. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 26.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 303.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.16 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 12.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.