ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.[ZIOP] stock saw a move by 8.70% on Friday, touching 5.24 million. Based on the recent volume, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZIOP shares recorded 187.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] stock could reach median target price of $6.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] stock additionally went up by 10.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZIOP stock is set at -43.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -49.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZIOP shares showcased -44.57% decrease. ZIOP saw 7.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.79 compared to high within the same period of time.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZIOP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.50, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.15. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.03.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has 187.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 467.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 15.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.