Zscaler Inc.[ZS] stock saw a move by -0.69% on Monday, touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Zscaler Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZS shares recorded 125.27M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock additionally went up by 28.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZS stock is set at -23.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZS shares showcased 6.53% increase. ZS saw 89.54 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Zscaler Inc. [ZS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.40. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zscaler Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 780.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.73. Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has 125.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zscaler Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zscaler Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.