Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] shares went higher by 0.84% from its previous closing of 5.94, now trading at the price of $5.99, also adding 0.05 points. Is ZNGA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZNGA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 879.69M float and a -9.31% run over in the last seven days. ZNGA share price has been hovering between 7.42 and 5.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -20.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.96. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zynga Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 357.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 33.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.68 and P/E Ratio of 176.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 927.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 7.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 12.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.