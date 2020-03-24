AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] opened at $67.38 and closed at $64.50 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.99% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $70.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] had 5.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 62.55 during that period and ABBV managed to take a rebound to 97.86 in the last 52 weeks.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABBV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.25, with the high estimate being $106.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $98.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 95.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 10.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.