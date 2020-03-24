AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.98 after AIM shares went down by -6.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.96, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.85. Its Return on Equity is -159.40%, and its Return on Assets is -60.20%. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 65.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 29.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 419.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.80, which indicates that it is 30.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.