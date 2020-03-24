Aircastle Limited [AYR] saw a change by 5.13% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $30.54. The company is holding 70.93M shares with keeping 51.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.33%, trading +20.66% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 70.93M shares valued at 4.79 million were bought and sold.

Aircastle Limited [NYSE:AYR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Aircastle Limited [AYR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.54, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aircastle Limited [AYR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aircastle Limited [AYR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aircastle Limited [AYR] sitting at 45.80% and its Gross Margin at 97.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80. These measurements indicate that Aircastle Limited [AYR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.26. Its Return on Equity is 7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AYR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aircastle Limited [AYR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 246.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 246.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Aircastle Limited [AYR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.21 and P/E Ratio of 14.80. These metrics all suggest that Aircastle Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aircastle Limited [AYR] has 70.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.11 to 32.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aircastle Limited [AYR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aircastle Limited [AYR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.