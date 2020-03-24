Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] saw a change by 15.15% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.28. The company is holding 2.27M shares with keeping 2.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.76%, trading +59.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.27M shares valued at 5.32 million were bought and sold.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -127.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -162.09. Its Return on Equity is -136.50%, and its Return on Assets is -99.20%. These metrics suggest that this Akers Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.19. Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has 2.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 28.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.18, which indicates that it is 15.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.