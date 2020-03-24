Alaska Air Group Inc.[ALK] stock saw a move by 1.99% on Monday, touching 3.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Alaska Air Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ALK shares recorded 127.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock could reach median target price of $55.00.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock additionally went down by -26.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -63.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ALK stock is set at -55.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ALK shares showcased -63.03% decrease. ALK saw 72.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.03, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 3.88. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has 127.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.02 to 72.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 23.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] a Reliable Buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.