Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] shares went higher by 8.30% from its previous closing of 20.00, now trading at the price of $21.66, also adding 1.66 points. Is ATUS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ATUS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 320.91M float and a 16.28% run over in the last seven days. ATUS share price has been hovering between 31.78 and 15.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.67, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 16.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.90. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 101.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 579.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.