The share price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] inclined by $2.77, presently trading at $3.65. The company’s shares saw 46.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.50 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AXL fall by -35.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.69 compared to -0.27 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.38%, while additionally dropping -79.44% during the last 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.44. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.79% increase from the current trading price.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.66, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.93. Its Return on Equity is -35.40%, and its Return on Assets is -6.70%. These metrics suggest that this American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 369.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has 115.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 320.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.50 to 16.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 20.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.