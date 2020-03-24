American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] opened at $19.41 and closed at $19.53 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.07% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] had 4.44 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 19.04 during that period and AMH managed to take a rebound to 29.89 in the last 52 weeks.

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For American Homes 4 Rent [AMH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.15, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.53.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 54.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.15. American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.36 and P/E Ratio of 63.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has 328.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 29.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 15.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] a Reliable Buy?

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.