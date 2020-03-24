American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] saw a change by -8.34% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $179.09. The company is holding 460.16M shares with keeping 441.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -5.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -30.75% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -30.75%, trading +2.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 460.16M shares valued at 3.88 million were bought and sold.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $179.09, with the high estimate being $315.00, the low estimate being $193.00 and the median estimate amounting to $270.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $195.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.62. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 42.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 460.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 188.53 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 12.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.