Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.[AMRX] stock saw a move by -5.14% on Monday, touching 2.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMRX shares recorded 247.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] stock additionally went up by 54.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMRX stock is set at -72.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMRX shares showcased 14.07% increase. AMRX saw 14.65 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.27 compared to high within the same period of time.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.58, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 373.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has 247.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 943.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 14.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 23.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.