Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] saw a change by -13.92% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.38. The company is holding 153.72M shares with keeping 144.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -71.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.06%, trading +5.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 153.72M shares valued at 2.76 million were bought and sold.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMPE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has 153.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 15.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] a Reliable Buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.