The share price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] inclined by $5.31, presently trading at $4.75. The company’s shares saw 35.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.51 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NLY fall by -28.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.03 compared to -1.87 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -54.06%, while additionally dropping -53.66% during the last 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.17% increase from the current trading price.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.75, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.83. Its Return on Equity is -16.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 172.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 29.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.