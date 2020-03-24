Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained by 15.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. Antero Resources Corporation represents 326.15M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 263.07M with the latest information.

The Antero Resources Corporation traded at the price of $0.94 with 4.45 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AR shares recorded 13.35M.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Antero Resources Corporation [AR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.93, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is sitting at 2.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 93.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.57. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.79.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has 326.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 263.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 9.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 28.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Resources Corporation [AR] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.