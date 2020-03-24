Aramark[ARMK] stock saw a move by -12.51% on Monday, touching 7.65 million. Based on the recent volume, Aramark stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARMK shares recorded 178.67M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aramark [ARMK] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Aramark [ARMK] stock additionally went down by -1.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -59.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARMK stock is set at -41.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARMK shares showcased -59.73% decrease. ARMK saw 47.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.65 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aramark [NYSE:ARMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Aramark [ARMK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARMK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.00, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aramark [ARMK] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aramark [ARMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aramark [ARMK] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARMK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aramark [ARMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 201.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 199.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Aramark [ARMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.02 and P/E Ratio of 12.51. These metrics all suggest that Aramark is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aramark [ARMK] has 178.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.65 to 47.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 48.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aramark [ARMK] a Reliable Buy?

Aramark [ARMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.