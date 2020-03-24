The share price of AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] inclined by $26.77, presently trading at $27.42. The company’s shares saw 5.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 26.08 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as T fall by -15.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 32.91 compared to -6.52 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -30.56%, while additionally dropping -13.84% during the last 12 months. AT&T Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $39.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.79% increase from the current trading price.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AT&T Inc. [T], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.93. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates T financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AT&T Inc. [T] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. AT&T Inc. [T] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 14.44. These metrics all suggest that AT&T Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 202.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.08 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 7.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.