Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] took an downward turn with a change of -1.12%, trading at the price of $1.85 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 50.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aytu BioScience Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 13.27M shares for that time period. AYTU monthly volatility recorded 40.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 30.61%. PS value for AYTU stocks is 14.14 with PB recorded at 1.93.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYTU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.85, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $4.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -158.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -264.54. Its Return on Equity is -227.30%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aytu BioScience Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.19. Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 65.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 451.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.95, which indicates that it is 30.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.