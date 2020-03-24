The share price of Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] inclined by $54.89, presently trading at $51.94. The company’s shares saw -3.65% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 53.91 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BLL fall by -11.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 67.63 compared to -6.49 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.42%, while additionally dropping -10.36% during the last 12 months. Ball Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $82.36. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 30.42% increase from the current trading price.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ball Corporation [BLL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.94, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ball Corporation [BLL] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.86. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 209.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.21 and P/E Ratio of 31.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 349.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.91 to 82.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 12.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Ball Corporation [BLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.