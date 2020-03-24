The share price of Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] inclined by $18.08, presently trading at $20.38. The company’s shares saw 13.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.95 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BAC fall by -11.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.84 compared to -1.52 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.38%, while additionally dropping -33.06% during the last 12 months. Bank of America Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.04. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.66% increase from the current trading price.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Bank of America Corporation [BAC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.42, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.72.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BAC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 7.41. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.01B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 162.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.95 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 11.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.