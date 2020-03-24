Baxter International Inc. [BAX] took an downward turn with a change of -5.20%, trading at the price of $71.81 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Baxter International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.03M shares for that time period. BAX monthly volatility recorded 6.46%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.65%. PS value for BAX stocks is 3.53 with PB recorded at 4.84.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Baxter International Inc. [BAX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.81, with the high estimate being $104.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.61. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.63 and P/E Ratio of 36.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 548.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.10 to 95.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 9.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.