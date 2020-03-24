Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] dipped by -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $50.69 price per share at the time. Best Buy Co. Inc. represents 255.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 12.94B with the latest information.

The Best Buy Co. Inc. traded at the price of $50.69 with 4.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BBY shares recorded 2.65M.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.69, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has 255.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.10 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 14.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.