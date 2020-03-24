The share price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] inclined by $1.87, presently trading at $1.96. The company’s shares saw 42.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.38 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BCRX jumped by 12.00% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.14%, while additionally dropping -73.44% during the last 12 months. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.17% increase from the current trading price.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.96, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.87.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 125.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 246.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 9.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 26.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.