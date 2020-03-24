Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $14.54 after BXMT shares went down by -19.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BXMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.54, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BXMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 330.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 53.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 6.18. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has 134.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.67 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 25.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.