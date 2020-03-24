Brandywine Realty Trust[BDN] stock saw a move by 10.32% on Monday, touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Brandywine Realty Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BDN shares recorded 179.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock additionally went down by -19.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -50.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BDN stock is set at -49.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -49.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BDN shares showcased -47.28% decrease. BDN saw 16.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BDN an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.88. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 45.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 179.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.48 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 13.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.