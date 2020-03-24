Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] opened at $9.98 and closed at $10.14 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.89% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] had 5.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.36 during that period and BRX managed to take a rebound to 22.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.63, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.58. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 177.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.24 and P/E Ratio of 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has 302.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.36 to 22.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 23.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.