Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] stock went up by 34.68% or 0.77 points up from its previous closing price of 2.22. The stock reached $2.99 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BKD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.77% in the period of the last 7 days.

BKD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.23, at one point touching $1.885. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.02%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.80 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.26% after the recent low of 1.47.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BKD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.99, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.98.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 185.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 411.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 28.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.