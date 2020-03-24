Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $15.19 after COG shares went up by 7.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.16, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 9.34. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 436.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.32, which indicates that it is 13.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.