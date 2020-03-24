Campbell Soup Company [CPB] saw a change by -5.23% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $42.93. The company is holding 320.68M shares with keeping 169.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.72% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.39% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 320.68M shares valued at 3.62 million were bought and sold.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Campbell Soup Company [CPB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.93, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.30.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30. These measurements indicate that Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40. Its Return on Equity is 95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 11.20%. These metrics all suggest that Campbell Soup Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 25.61. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 320.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.27 to 57.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.13, which indicates that it is 10.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Campbell Soup Company [CPB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.