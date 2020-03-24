Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] dipped by -4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $42.87 price per share at the time. Capital One Financial Corporation represents 460.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.75B with the latest information.

The Capital One Financial Corporation traded at the price of $42.87 with 6.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COF shares recorded 3.22M.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.87, with the high estimate being $136.00, the low estimate being $57.00 and the median estimate amounting to $114.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at 60.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.43. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 3.88. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 460.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 16.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.