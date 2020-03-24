Capricor Therapeutics Inc.[CAPR] stock saw a move by 48.28% on Monday, touching 6.24 million. Based on the recent volume, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CAPR shares recorded 7.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] stock could reach median target price of $6.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] stock additionally went up by 14.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CAPR stock is set at -80.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CAPR shares showcased -62.46% decrease. CAPR saw 8.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.88 compared to high within the same period of time.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAPR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.72, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has 7.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.88 to 8.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 23.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.