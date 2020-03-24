Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went up by 21.17% or 2.54 points up from its previous closing price of 12.00. The stock reached $14.54 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.45, at one point touching $10.61. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -74.46%. The 52-week high currently stands at 56.92 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.73% after the recent low of 7.90.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.66, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 38.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.88. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 5.31. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 607.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 27.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.