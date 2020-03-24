CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $29.83 after CBRE shares went down by -12.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.83, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.49 and P/E Ratio of 7.92. These metrics all suggest that CBRE Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has 334.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.51 to 64.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 16.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.