Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTY] stock went up by 83.13% or 1.33 points up from its previous closing price of 1.60. The stock reached $2.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNTY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -20.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNTY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.64, at one point touching $1.35. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -71.85%. The 52-week high currently stands at 10.41 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.61% after the recent low of 1.01.

Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNTY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.89, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] sitting at -2.50% and its Gross Margin at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50. Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.42.

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has 31.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 10.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 190.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 41.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.