Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] shares went lower by -1.51% from its previous closing of 32.14, now trading at the price of $31.66, also subtracting -0.48 points. Is CHWY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHWY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.27M float and a 32.43% run over in the last seven days. CHWY share price has been hovering between 41.34 and 20.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chewy Inc. [CHWY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 10/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.66, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -5.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 379.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.