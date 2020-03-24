Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] shares went lower by -5.19% from its previous closing of 4.43, now trading at the price of $4.20, also subtracting -0.23 points. Is CLVS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLVS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.70M float and a 11.41% run over in the last seven days. CLVS share price has been hovering between 26.33 and 2.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.20, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 73.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 307.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.81, which indicates that it is 20.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.