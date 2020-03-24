Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] stock went down by -10.57% or -1.0 points down from its previous closing price of 9.46. The stock reached $8.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CODX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

CODX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.99, at one point touching $9.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 708.55% after the recent low of 0.69.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 41.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -449.31. Its Return on Equity is -202.70%, and its Return on Assets is -152.50%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,873.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 25.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 242.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1119.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.