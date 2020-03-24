The share price of Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] inclined by $1.41, presently trading at $1.72. The company’s shares saw 28.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.33 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CLNY fall by -28.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.8900 compared to -0.2450 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -71.46%, while additionally dropping -73.45% during the last 12 months. Colony Capital Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.91% increase from the current trading price.

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] sitting at -70.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -51.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.26. Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.77.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has 487.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 687.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 20.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] a Reliable Buy?

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.