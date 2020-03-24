Corteva Inc. [CTVA] saw a change by -2.71% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.92. The company is holding 749.80M shares with keeping 748.17M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -33.13% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 749.80M shares valued at 8.15 million were bought and sold.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.92, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.53.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.58.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 749.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.