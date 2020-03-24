Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] opened at $126.80 and closed at $128.06 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $116.98.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] had 4.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.56%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.85%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 119.81 during that period and CCI managed to take a rebound to 168.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.98, with the high estimate being $183.00, the low estimate being $136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.90. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 59.31. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 440.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.81 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 10.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.