CubeSmart [CUBE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $22.22 after CUBE shares went up by 6.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CubeSmart [CUBE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CUBE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.20, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CubeSmart [CUBE] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at 36.00% and its Gross Margin at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.30. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.85. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.80 and P/E Ratio of 25.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 199.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.61 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CubeSmart [CUBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.